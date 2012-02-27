* Q4 loss/shr $1.64 vs EPS $0.15 year ago

* Sales fall 17 percent to $439.5 mln

Feb 27 Career Education Corp swung to a fourth-quarter loss, as the for-profit education company failed to boost new student sign-ups at its colleges.

The company, whose chief executive quit in November amid findings of improper placement practices, said it has taken "extensive corrective measures" to fix the problem.

The findings of improper placement practices and increased accreditation risks can lead to closure of certain programs and schools and can further push down student enrollment and hamper profitability.

The company, which runs the American InterContinental University, Le Cordon Bleu North America and the Sanford-Brown colleges, said new student enrollment for the quarter fell 24 percent.

New enrollment of Career Education has declined consistently for the last four quarters, as the company made changes to comply with the education rules. These rules were enforced after investigation found high debt and low job rate at most for-profit colleges.

Of late, the uncertainty surrounding the economy is putting off student to take on any debt to go to schools.

Margins at the company fell to 4.5 percent from 16.3 percent last year.

For the October-December quarter, the net loss was $120.5 million, or $1.64 a share, compared with a net income $12.1 million, or 15 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales fell 17 percent to $439.5 million.

Shares of the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company closed at $11.20 on Monday on the Nasdaq. They have lost 30 percent after the findings on placement rate fraud were reported by the company in November.