May 7 Career Education Corp said an
accrediting agency has lifted a show-cause notice on all its
colleges related to prior job placement rates of its students,
sending its shares up 13 percent.
In November, the Accrediting Council for Independent
Colleges and Schools (ACICS) had issued a show-cause notice
after Career Education discovered improper placement
determination practices at some of its colleges.
Career Education's then CEO quit after actual placement
rates were revealed to be lower than the 65 percent required by
the accrediting authority. Its stock has lost about 60 percent
of its value since then.
"The company is taking steps to improve placement rates at
all of its campuses and will continue to review, on a
program-by-program basis, placement activities at all of its
campuses," Career Education said in a statement on Monday.
Though the show-cause notice was lifted, the ACICS has
placed four campuses on probation as placement rates were below
40 percent for the period July 1, 2010 to June 30, 2011.
Probation will be lifted when placement rates increase to a
level acceptable by ACICS.
Twenty-four schools were subjected to additional oversight,
the company said.
Shares of the company were up 6 percent to $6.81 on Monday
on the Nasdaq. They touched a high of $7.26 earlier in the
session.