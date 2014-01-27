Jan 27 For-profit education company Career
Education Corp said it received inquiries from 12 state
attorneys general related to its enrollment practices and
student loans.
U.S. education companies have come under scrutiny from
regulators after colleges showed high student debt loads, but
low rates of graduation and job placement.
The inquiry will focus on practices related to graduate
placement statistics and graduate certification, among other
things, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission. ()
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said earlier
this month that it was considering legal action against
Corinthian Colleges Inc over issues related to student
loans.
Career Education said on Monday that it would cooperate with
the state authorities.
The company's shares were down 2.5 percent at $5.92 on
Monday on the Nasdaq.