June 12 Career Education Corp said an
accrediting agency issued a show-cause notice following the
education provider's discovery of improper placement
determination practices at some of its colleges.
The for-profit education provider said the Accrediting
Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) voted to
direct 10 Career Education institutions to show cause as to why
their accreditation should not be withdrawn.
In November, Career Education's chief executive resigned
amid findings of improper placement practices and increased
accreditation risks.
Last month, the company got a relief when the Accrediting
Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS) lifted a
show-cause notice that it issued in November, immediately after
the improper practices were first reported.
Much of the material sought by ACCSC overlaps with the
information provided earlier to ACICS, Career Education said in
a statement.
Nine of the 10 schools identified are dually accredited by
ACCSC and ACICS, it said.
Enrollments at for-profit colleges have taken a hit after
they were forced to tighten admission standards in response to a
two-year-long U.S. government crackdown on high levels of
student debt.
Career Education shares were down 4 percent at $5.98 in
after-market trading. They closed at $6.21 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.