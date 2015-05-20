(Adds details from release, background)
May 20 CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which
sells health insurance in Maryland, Virginia and the District of
Columbia, said on Wednesday that a cyberattack compromised the
data of 1.1 million current and former members.
CareFirst, which has a total of 3.4 million customers, said
that the breach took place in June 2014 but was only recently
discovered as part of security efforts put in place after other
insurers were hacked.
Anthem Inc, the second-largest U.S. insurer, said
early this year that the records of 80 million people were
accessed by hackers. In May, Premera Blue Cross said that 11
million customers' information may have been exposed in a hack.
CareFirst said that the attackers accessed one database and
could have potentially acquired member user names created by
individuals to use CareFirst's website, names, birth dates,
email addresses and member identification numbers.
CareFirst has blocked member access to these accounts and
has requested members to create new user names and passwords.
The company said the database is also used by non-members
that access CareFirst's websites and online services.
Mandiant, the technology company that conducted the review,
found no indication of any other prior or subsequent attack or
that other personal information was taken, CareFirst said.
The database did not include Social Security numbers,
medical claims, employment, credit card or financial
information.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Anjali Rao Koppala
in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Lisa Shumaker)