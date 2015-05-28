NEW YORK May 28 Medical equipment supplier Becton, Dickinson & Co is exploring a sale of its V. Mueller surgical instruments business following its $12 billion acquisition of peer CareFusion Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based has hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co to assist with a potential sale, which could fetch around $500 million, the sources said this week. They asked not to be named because the matter is private.

A Becton Dickinson representative said the company is conducting a strategic review of all of its businesses and no decisions have been made. A spokeswoman for JPMorgan declined to comment.

A sale would come as Becton Dickinson looks to shed non-core assets after its acquisition of CareFusion closed in March.

Becton Dickinson is also expected to sell its respiratory business later this year, the sources added.

Cost-related healthcare reforms, including those mandated under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, have spurred consolidation among U.S. health systems and hospitals, the main customers for suppliers of medical equipment.

Other large recent medical device deals include Medtronic Plc's $43 billion acquisition of Covidien and Zimmer Holdings Inc's planned $13 billion purchase of Biomet . (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)