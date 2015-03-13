BRUSSELS, March 13 U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson & Co gained European Union approval on Friday for its $12.2 billon bid for peer CareFusion Corp after regulators said the market would continue to be highly competitive following the deal.

The acquisition, announced in October last year, was one of several high-profile deals in the healthcare sector in recent months. CareFusion makes infusion pumps and other medical devices.

"Several strong players will continue to exert competitive pressure on the merged entity in these markets," the European Commission said, referring to infusion pumps and intravenous sets.

The EU antitrust watchdog also pointed to the merged company's moderate market shares as another reason for nodding the deal through. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)