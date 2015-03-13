BRUSSELS, March 13 U.S. medical equipment
supplier Becton Dickinson & Co gained European Union
approval on Friday for its $12.2 billon bid for peer CareFusion
Corp after regulators said the market would continue to
be highly competitive following the deal.
The acquisition, announced in October last year, was one of
several high-profile deals in the healthcare sector in recent
months. CareFusion makes infusion pumps and other medical
devices.
"Several strong players will continue to exert competitive
pressure on the merged entity in these markets," the European
Commission said, referring to infusion pumps and intravenous
sets.
The EU antitrust watchdog also pointed to the merged
company's moderate market shares as another reason for nodding
the deal through.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)