Deutsche Boerse to buy back 200 million euros in shares
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that it planned to buy back shares totaling around 200 million euros ($218 million) in the second half of this year.
Oct 5 Medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson & Co has agreed to buy CareFusion Corp , a maker of infusion pumps and other medical devices, for $12.2 billion in cash and stock, marking the latest multibillion-dollar healthcare sector deal.
Becton said on Sunday it would pay a total of $58.00 a share - $49.00 in cash and 0.0777 of a share of Becton Dickinson - for each share of CareFusion, representing a premium of 26 percent to the closing price on Oct. 3.
The acquisition, which has been recommended by the boards of both companies, is aimed at combining the two U.S.-based companies' complementary product lines in drug delivery and administration while extending their geographical reach.
Becton said the transaction is expected to provide double-digit earnings growth, on an adjusted basis, in the first full year, and is also expected to be accretive to net earnings in fiscal year 2018.
The deal, subject to regulatory and CareFusion shareholder approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first half of next year.
At closing, the companies said Becton Dickinson shareholders will own around 92 percent of the combined company and CareFusion shareholders will own around 8 percent. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
