(Adds analyst comment)
By Deena Beasley
Oct 5 Medical equipment supplier Becton
Dickinson & Co has agreed to buy CareFusion Corp
, a maker of infusion pumps and other medical devices,
for $12.2 billion in cash and stock, marking the latest
multibillion-dollar healthcare sector deal.
Becton said on Sunday it would pay a total of $58.00 a share
- $49.00 in cash and 0.0777 of a share of Becton Dickinson - for
each share of CareFusion. This would represent a premium of 26
percent to the closing price on Oct. 3.
The acquisition, recommended by the boards of both
companies, would aim to combine the two U.S.-based companies'
complementary products for preparing, administering and
monitoring medications and would also extend the companies'
geographic reach.
Becton Dickinson makes products to deliver and administer
drugs, like disposable needles, syringes and intravenous
catheters, while CareFusion makes products to store the drugs
and to deliver them, such as infusion pumps.
"The combined entity will offer a 'one-stop-shop' solution
for hospitals, which are looking for sourcing efficiencies as
they navigate a tough healthcare environment," ISI Group analyst
Vijay Kumar said in a research note. He said the new company
will be a market leader in the $20 billion medication management
segment.
A combined company "could improve patient safety plus reduce
costs at the same time," said Vincent Forlenza, Becton
Dickinson's chairman, chief executive officer and president in a
telephone interview.
Cost-related healthcare reforms, including those mandated
under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, have spurred
consolidation for U.S. health systems and hospitals, the main
customer for suppliers of medical equipment.
"This is an industry that from a customer perspective is
consolidating," said Kieran Gallahue, CareFusion's chairman and
CEO. "Healthcare systems around the globe are looking for
companies that can bring greater scale to them - it is a way to
drive down costs while improving safety."
Forlenza said Becton's geographic reach - around 60 percent
of its sales are outside of the United States and 25 percent of
sales are in emerging markets - offers a strong platform for
products from CareFusion, which currently relies on the domestic
market for 75 percent of its revenue.
Becton said the transaction is expected to provide
double-digit earnings growth, on an adjusted basis, in the first
full year, and will be accretive to net earnings in fiscal year
2018.
Kumar estimated that in its first year, the deal would
increase Becton's cash earnings per share by 15 percent. On a
"fully synergized" basis, he expects the deal to be 40 percent
accretive to cash EPS.
Healthcare companies have been merging at a record pace,
with year-to-date activity topping $346 billion, compared to
$212 billion in the year-ago period, Thomson Reuters data
showed as of September.
Medical device maker Medtronic Inc's planned
acquisition of Covidien Plc for $43 billion is another
recent deal aimed at increasing supplier leverage in negotiating
sales to hospitals.
Other recent large deals in the healthcare sector have
included AbbVie Inc's planned $54 billion acquisition
of Shire Plc. AstraZeneca Plc fended off a $118
billion takeover attempt by Pfizer Inc.
Each of those transactions involved so-called "tax
inversion" in which U.S. companies look to avoid high taxes by
acquiring overseas assets and reincorporating in countries with
lower tax rates. In reaction, the U.S. government last month
took measures aimed at limiting the benefits of redomiciling
overseas.
The Becton-CareFusion deal is not a tax inversion -
CareFusion is based in San Diego, while Becton is headquartered
in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.
The deal, subject to regulatory and CareFusion shareholder
approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to close
in the first half of next year.
At closing, the companies said Becton Dickinson shareholders
will own around 92 percent of the combined company and
CareFusion shareholders will own around 8 percent.
Goldman, Sachs & Co served as financial advisor to Becton
Dickinson, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided
legal counsel. Perella Weinberg Partners LP and Barclays Plc.
served as financial advisors to CareFusion, while Wachtell,
Lipton, Rosen & Katz acted as its legal advisor.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)