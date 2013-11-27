BRUSSELS Nov 27 New-generation petrol engines
of passenger cars emit about 1,000 times more particles,
including carcinogens, than traditional petrol engines, a study
by German researchers showed.
Faced with strict CO2 limits, carmakers have downsized
engines to cut emissions and new gasoline direct injection (GDI)
petrol engines may be in almost all new petrol cars sold in
Europe by the end of the decade, the Brussels-based Transport &
Environment think-tank said in a research paper on Wednesday.
However, Germany's TUeV Nord independent vehicle researchers
said in a study that GDI engines emit about 1,000 times more
particles, including harmful carcinogens, than conventional
petrol engines, and 10 times more than new diesel engines.
Increased emissions of harmful substances are caused by GDI
engines operating with higher pressure in their cylinders,
tending to produce a greater amount of the particles, according
to Hanover-based TUeV Nord.
"Cars are the largest source of air pollution in Europe's
cities and 90 percent of European citizens are already exposed
to harmful levels of particle pollution," Greg Archer, clean
vehicles manager at Transport & Environment, said in the report.
"More fuel-efficient, lower CO2 GDI engines would be a great
innovation if they did not emit harmful particles. These
particles can be eliminated for the price of a hands-free kit,"
Archer said.
