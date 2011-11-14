(Refiles to more subscribers)

SYDNEY Nov 14 Cargill Inc is boosting its grain handling capacity in Australia ahead of an expected bumper harvest in the country, the world's third-biggest wheat exporter, the U.S. head-quartered commodities giant said on Monday.

Cargill, one of Australia's largest wheat exporters following its recent purchase of the grain trading arm of AWB Ltd, now owned by Canada's, said it would spend more than A$10 million ($10.3 million) on its "Grainflow" receival sites in eastern and southern Australia

Capacity at receival sites will be expanded to 3.45 million tonnes from 3.12 million tonnes, Cargill Australia managing director Robert Selwood in a statement.

He said the firm's fleet of mobile grain handling equipment would also be expanded to provide additional drop-off points for farmers and improve grain delivery turnaround times.

Cargill, which competes with Western Australia's farmer-owned CBH Group for number one position among Australian wheat exporters, is expecting a bumper harvest across the country.

"Indications are that the outlook is pretty good - we've got independent forecasts of around a 26 million tonne crop," a Cargill Australia spokesman said.

"Hopefully it will be of better quality than last year when weather conditions weren't ideal," he said.

Harvesting of the 2011/12 crop is now gathering pace and should be completed by the start of the new calendar year.

Last year Australia, produced a record 26.3 million tonnes wheat crop, shipping 18.6 million tonnes of the grain.

Unfortunately, rain during last year's harvest saw about a third of the eastern states' crop downgraded to lower protein feed quality harvest, while drought reduced wheat production in Western Australia, usually the country's top grain exporting state.

Wet weather is again an issue this year although grain growers and traders are hoping for drier weather in the weeks ahead following recent rain that has boosted plant growth at the expense of protein levels.

Widespread rain fell across central New South Wales state, Victoria state and South Australia during the past week. More is likely during the next 8 days, promoting plant growth ahead of the harvest which is yet to start in south-eastern and southern Australia.

Some harvest delays are likely while there may also impact on quality, according to Luke Mathews, a commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

In Western Australia a dry week is expected which will assist the progress of the harvest, according to Mathews.

($1 = A$0.97)

