HAMBURG Nov 7 U.S. agribusiness group Cargill
said on Wednesday it is closing one of its two
biodiesel plants in Germany because of overcapacity in the green
fuels sector.
The 120,000 tonne annual capacity plant at Wittenberge in
east Germany has stopped production and a new investor is being
sought for the plant, a Cargill spokeswoman said.
The reason is over-capacity in the European biodiesel
market, she said. The plant has 28 employees and is a joint
venture with German agricultural cooperative Agravis and had
largely produced biodiesel using rapeseed.
Cargill also has a 250,000 tonne biodiesel plant at Hoechst
near Frankfurt.
Germany's biodiesel industry, Europe's largest, has been
working at only around 50 percent of capacity as the country
taxed the green fuel, cutting consumption.
At the beginning of 2012, about half Germany's biodiesel
plants had stopped work or declared insolvency.
The EU in September also announced plans to cap the use of
food based biofuels, which observers expected to generate more
biodiesel plant closures.