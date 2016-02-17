CHICAGO Feb 17 Cargill Inc will stop
selling agricultural products known as crop inputs to farmers in
the Black Sea region, as the global trader continues to cut back
operations in the face of sliding commodity prices.
The 150-year old company, one of the world's largest
privately held corporations, is in the middle of a restructuring
aimed at improving the way it responds to commodities market
swings.
Crop inputs refer to products including seeds and fertilizer
that farmers use to produce crops. Cargill did not specify which
inputs it sells in the Black Sea region.
The company said it will immediately start winding down its
crop input business in countries including Russia, Ukraine and
Romania, and completely exit the business by the end of May,
according to a statement on Wednesday.
The company "has been unable to realize many of the expected
synergies between origination and crop inputs" in the region,
the statement said.
The move will probably impact about 180 people, according to
Cargill, which said it will still buy and trade grains and
oilseeds in the region.
Cargill last year launched a restructuring that included job
cuts.
Last month, the company said it would close its London
shipping office.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bill Rigby)