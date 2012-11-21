* Decision made to control rising costs
* 50 workers lose jobs; Alberta plant not impacted
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 21 Cargill Ltd
said on Wednesday that it will hire an outside
company to handle transportation of the beef it produces at
Guelph, Ontario, one of its two big Canadian beef-packing
plants.
The decision will help Cargill deal with escalating
transportation costs in the highly competitive eastern Canadian
retail market, the company said in a statement.
Spokeswoman Brigitte Burgoyne said the move affects
transportation within three to four hours of Toronto.
International freight is already handled outside the company.
About 50 unionized and non-union employees will lose their
jobs with Cargill.
The change does not affect Cargill's beef plant at High
River, Alberta, which competes with the XL Foods plant at
Brooks, Alberta, managed by JBS USA Holdings Inc.
Cargill is based in Minnesota and has its Canadian
headquarters in Winnipeg, Manitoba.