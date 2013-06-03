BRIEF-Wells Fargo comments on board investigation into Community Bank’s retail sales practices
* Wells Fargo statement regarding board investigation into the Community Bank’S retail sales practices
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 3 Cargill Ltd will double the rail-loading capacity at its Rosetown, Saskatchewan grain elevator and crop input facility to 100 rail cars, Canada's third-largest grain handler said on Monday.
The latest expansion comes after Cargill made a similar announcement in December for its nearby Kindersley, Saskatchewan facility. Saskatchewan is the Canadian province that grows the most wheat and canola.
Construction for the Rosetown expansion will start this month and is expected to be complete by autumn, Cargill said in a statement. Cargill Ltd, the Canadian arm of Minnesota-based Cargill Inc, did not disclose the cost.
* Wells Fargo statement regarding board investigation into the Community Bank’S retail sales practices
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident.