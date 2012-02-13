* Says facility doesn't serve its needs

* Cargill cutting 2,000 jobs globally

Feb 13 Cargill Limited said on Monday that it will close its crop input facility at Langbank, Saskatchewan, one of its smallest in Western Canada, as of Feb. 15.

Minneapolis-based Cargill, which is Canada's third-largest grain handler, said the aging facility no longer serves its needs. Cargill sells seed, chemicals and fertilizer at the site.

Three people work full-time at the facility.

Grain handlers see greater profit potential ahead this year in Western Canada as the Canadian Wheat Board loses its marketing monopoly in August over wheat and barley.

At the same time, volatile global markets have forced some agribusiness companies to cut their workforce as profits slip.

Cargill said in December that it plans to eliminate 2,000 jobs globally, or 1.5 percent of its workforce.