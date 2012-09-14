* To produce food-grade canola oil
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 14 Cargill Ltd
will add a canola refinery to its processing plant
at Clavet, Saskatchewan, which is the biggest canola-crushing
facility in Canada.
The refinery is expected to be finished in time for the
2014/15 canola harvest and the site will produce food-grade
canola oil for the North American market, Cargill said on
Friday.
The plant has processing capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of
canola annually.
The privately held U.S.-based company, which is Canada's
third-largest grain handler, did not say what the refinery would
cost.