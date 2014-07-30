By Theopolis Waters
| CHICAGO, July 30
the nation's largest beef processors, said on Wednesday it plans
to close its Milwaukee, Wisconsin, beef-processing plant on
Friday, because the size of the U.S. herd has fallen to its
smallest in 63 years.
The ground beef production side of the plant, which employs
about 200 people, will remain open, the company said.
"Closing our Milwaukee beef plant is taking place only after
we conducted an 18-month-long analysis of the region's cattle
supply and examined all other possible options," said John
Keating, president of Cargill Beef, based in Wichita, Kansas.
"The harsh reality is that the U.S. beef cattle herd is at
its lowest level since 1951, with any significant herd expansion
being years away," he said.
The Milwaukee facility has an estimated daily slaughter
capacity of 1,300 to 1,400 cattle.
