By Tom Polansek
MIAMI Jan 27 Cargill Inc, one of the
world's largest privately held corporations and a top
commodities trader, will likely remain private for at least
another decade, the chief executive said on Tuesday as he
assessed challenges facing the 150-year old company.
David MacLennan, who has led Cargill for the past 13 months,
also revealed that unrest in Ukraine had affected plans for the
company's expansion in the Black Sea, a key grain-producing
region. In the United States, he said new financial reform rules
have made it harder for Cargill to manage risk.
MacLennan's comments at a commodities conference in Miami
gave rare insight into Minneapolis-based Cargill, a leading U.S.
grain exporter, biofuels producer, food processor and energy
trader.
The families who own Cargill leave the "vast majority" of
their profits in the company to improve infrastructure and make
acquisitions, and they want it to stay private, he said in a
speech.
"I don't see public ownership coming anytime soon,"
MacLennan, 55, added.
Cargill is among four "ABCD" companies that dominate the
flow of agricultural goods around the world, competing against
rivals Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and
Louis Dreyfus Corp.
Cargill does not have a port on the Black Sea, an export hub
for corn and wheat, and wants to invest more in the region,
MacLennan said. The company's board approved expansion plans in
May 2014, but they were subsequently put on hold, he noted.
In July, a group of armed individuals occupied a Cargill
plant in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Still, Cargill is committed
to staying in Ukraine, MacLennan said.
"You've got to be in Ukraine if you're a global food
company," he said.
China, the world's fastest growing corn market, hurt Cargill
when it began rejecting shipments of U.S. grain in November 2013
due to the presence of a biotech trait that had not been
approved for import.
"We were right in the middle of it," MacLennan said about
the rejections, adding that Cargill suffered "a lot of financial
damage." He called the rejections "a seminal moment" for the
company.
In September, Cargill alleged in a lawsuit against Syngenta
AG that the seed maker had misrepresented when Beijing
would approve the trait blamed for China's rejections. Cargill
had previously said the rejections had reduced earnings.
The U.S. Dodd-Frank financial reform rules have been a "head
banger" making it harder to manage risk, MacLennan said.
