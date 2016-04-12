LAUSANNE, April 12 China may reduce its large corn stocks by increasing ethanol production or even exporting the grain, Cargill's president of agricultural supply chain said on Tuesday.

Gert-Jan van den Akker said at the FT Commodities Summit that it was "fifty-fifty" whether China would export some of the stock. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith)