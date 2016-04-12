BRIEF-Virtusa reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Virtusa announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 consolidated financial results
LAUSANNE, April 12 China may reduce its large corn stocks by increasing ethanol production or even exporting the grain, Cargill's president of agricultural supply chain said on Tuesday.
Gert-Jan van den Akker said at the FT Commodities Summit that it was "fifty-fifty" whether China would export some of the stock. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith)
May 16 Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc named Stuart Quick as breach response and cyber operations manager of its cyber team.