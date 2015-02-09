BRIEF-Genesis Land Development qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Qtrly revenues for Q1 2017 were $15.7 million, down from $32.4 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Feb 9 Cargill Inc on Monday said it was suspending shipments and deliveries at its corn wet mill in Fort Dodge, Iowa, due to a "significant mechanical failure" on Friday.
"The local team is in the process of assessing the damage to the equipment. As a result, we will be immediately suspending inbound and outbound deliveries," the company said in a note on its website.
The company purchased the mill from Tate & Lyle PLC in 2011 and the plant can consume 150,000 bushels of corn daily, churning out ethanol, dextrose and animal feed.
A company spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer and Julie Ingwersen)
* Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock