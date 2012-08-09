* Q4 earnings $73 million, vs $404 million a year ago

* Fiscal 2012 profits were below expectations, down 56 pct

CHICAGO Aug 9 Giant U.S. agribusiness firm Cargill Inc said on Thursday that quarterly earnings fell 82 percent, as profit margins were weak in the company's oilseed and beef processing operations.

Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held corporations, reported $73 million in earnings from continuing operations for the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31, down from $404 million a year earlier.

Cargill's full-year fiscal 2012 earnings fell 56 percent to $1.17 billion from a record $2.69 billion in the prior year, and were well below expectations, the company said.

Cargill, a leading food processor, grain and meat exporter, and ethanol producer, is also directly affected by the worst U.S. drought in more than 50 years as crops shrink and market volatility rises. Grain prices have soared to records this summer and those effects will show up even more in first quarter earnings for June-August.

Greg Page, head of Cargill, said last week that the outlook for a 3 to 4 percent decline in supply of grains, for instance, has led to 40 to 50 percent price increases.