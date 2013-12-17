HAMBURG Dec 17 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill said on Tuesday it will build a 60 million euro ($82.5 million) ethanol production plant in Germany that will use wheat as a feedstock.

The plant will produce 50,000 cubic metres of ethanol per year destined for the German and European beverage, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, the company said. It is expected to be operational by autumn 2015.

The new plant at Barby in Saxony Anhalt will be built alongside Cargill's existing wheat processing plant on the site.

The plant will produce ethanol using feedstock from the adjacent wheat facility, using primarily locally grown wheat.

Cargill has existing European network of ethanol plants in Manchester in the United Kingdom, Sas van Gent and Bergen op Zoom in the Netherlands and Wroclaw in Poland.