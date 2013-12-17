UPDATE 4-Toshiba's Westinghouse files for bankruptcy as charges jump
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing
HAMBURG Dec 17 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill said on Tuesday it will build a 60 million euro ($82.5 million) ethanol production plant in Germany that will use wheat as a feedstock.
The plant will produce 50,000 cubic metres of ethanol per year destined for the German and European beverage, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, the company said. It is expected to be operational by autumn 2015.
The new plant at Barby in Saxony Anhalt will be built alongside Cargill's existing wheat processing plant on the site.
The plant will produce ethanol using feedstock from the adjacent wheat facility, using primarily locally grown wheat.
Cargill has existing European network of ethanol plants in Manchester in the United Kingdom, Sas van Gent and Bergen op Zoom in the Netherlands and Wroclaw in Poland.
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
* Sonoma pharmaceuticals receives u.s. Fda clearance of Loyon skin descaler for relief of scaling associated with various dermatoses