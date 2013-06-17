CHICAGO, June 17 U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc
said on Monday it is acquiring the grain storage and
fertilizer business of Northstar Grain LLC, based in
southwestern Michigan.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is Cargill's third investment in a North American grain
company in the past three weeks.
The deal, expected to be completed by the end of June,
includes 4.5 million bushels of storage space for corn, soybeans
and wheat. Norfolk Southern railroad services the site,
providing access to eastern and southeastern U.S. markets.
Cargill said it will invest about $3 million in upgrades to
complete construction of a 500,000-bushel storage bin and
increase the rail shipping capacity to 75-car unit trains.