CHICAGO Jan 23 Cargill said hog slaughter operations have resumed at its Beardstown, Illinois pork plant, which processess 19,500 hogs a day, after being suspended due to an equipment failure.

Slaughter operations halted about 8:45 a.m. CST on Friday then resumed at 11:50 a.m. CST (1750 GMT), said Michael Martin, a company spokesman. The lost time will be made up on Saturday, he added. (Reporting by Meredith Davis)