BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
CHICAGO Jan 23 Cargill said hog slaughter operations have resumed at its Beardstown, Illinois pork plant, which processess 19,500 hogs a day, after being suspended due to an equipment failure.
Slaughter operations halted about 8:45 a.m. CST on Friday then resumed at 11:50 a.m. CST (1750 GMT), said Michael Martin, a company spokesman. The lost time will be made up on Saturday, he added. (Reporting by Meredith Davis)
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.