(Adds business segment results, byline)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, March 29 Global commodities trader
Cargill Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on
Wednesday as strong earnings from its food ingredients and
protein units more than offset lagging results from South
American grain trading and processing.
The privately held company has been streamlining its
operations to focus on higher-margin businesses such as food
ingredients and fish feeding business, aiming to bolster
earnings and capitalize on consumer trends. The efforts have
lifted results in recent quarters, according to Cargill.
"We had strong results this quarter across our segments,
evidence that we are on the right path forward," Chief Executive
Officer David MacLennan said in a release.
Cargill said adjusted operating earnings rose 50 percent to
$715 million in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, from $476
million in the same quarter a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, net income climbed to $650 million
from $459 million a year earlier, while revenue rose 8 percent
to $27.3 billion.
Food ingredients and applications results outperformed the
previous year on improvement in global sweeteners and
plant-based industrial products in North America.
Cargill's animal nutrition and protein unit also topped last
year's weak third quarter as strong North American demand for
beef and improved poultry sales in Europe and Southeast Asia
bolstered results.
However, lower feed ingredients sales in South Korea, where
avian influenza has wiped out thousands of poultry flocks, as
well as in Russia and China dampened earnings.
Profit declined in the company's origination and processing
segment, which makes money buying, selling, storing, shipping
and processing crops.
Slow crop sales by farmers in Argentina and drought-reduced
corn exports from Brazil weighed down profits, offsetting gains
from robust grain exports from the United States, where farmers
harvested record corn and soybean crops last autumn.
Rebounding ocean freight rates and stronger year-on-year
energy and metals markets helped reverse last year's
third-quarter loss for Cargill's industrial and financial
services unit.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)