JAKARTA Dec 9 Cargill Inc may invest
$1 billion in Indonesia over the next four years, the firm's CEO
said, with a planned expansion of its cocoa processing
facilities and a possible entry into the poultry sector among
other areas.
The top global commodities trader is confident it can expand
its cocoa grinding capacity to above 70,000 tonnes per year in
Indonesia, Cargill CEO David MacLennan told reporters during a
roundtable discussion on Tuesday.
MacLennan added that Cargill is keen to enter the poultry
sector in Indonesia.
"We would like to get into the chicken business in
Indonesia. Poultry is a good place for us to play," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Himani Sarkar)