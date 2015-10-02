LONDON Oct 2 The financial services unit of commodities trader Cargill Inc. has applied for membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday.

Cargill said last year it planned to apply for category 2 membership of the LME as the agricultural merchant made its first foray into base metals derivatives sales.

Privately held Cargill's push into trading structured products and derivatives came as Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank exited commodities derivatives after tighter regulations squeezed margins.

The LME, the world's biggest market for industrial metals, said in a statement on Friday that Cargill Financial Services Europe Ltd had submitted a application to become a "broker clearing" category 2 member.

Broker clearing members can issue LME contracts, trade on the LME's electronic trade platform and over the telephone, but not in the open-outcry ring, which is reserved for category 1 members.

Another unit of Cargill, Swiss-based Cargill International SA, is already a category 5 "trade" member, the lowest classification, which have no trading rights except as clients.

Cargill is also a non-clearing member of the U.S. COMEX exchange and other U.S. commodity exchanges, it said on its website.

The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd . (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)