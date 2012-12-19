BRIEF-Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle
* Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 19 The worst-case scenario for barge traffic on the drought-hit Mississippi River "seems to have been averted" for now, given efforts to clear rocks on a critical shallow stretch of the waterway, the chief executive of Cargill Inc said on Wednesday.
Snow forecast for Iowa, the equivalent of about an inch of rain, will also be a help for water levels on the Mississippi, onditions, Cargill's Gregory Page said at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event.
The head of the giant agribusiness company called for all efforts "within the realm of reason" to keep barge traffic moving on the superhighway for U.S. grain exports.
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 2011 to 2013, according to a court filing.