March 21 Ohio's attorney general filed an antitrust lawsuit against U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc and Morton Salt Inc on Wednesday, accusing the companies of driving up the cost of road de-icing rock salt during the past decade.

The complaint, filed in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court, alleges Cargill and Morton, the state's only two rock salt miners, conspired to reduce bidding competition and thus artificially drove up prices paid by public entities.