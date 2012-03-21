* Companies accused of conspiring on Ohio salt prices
* Lawsuit seeks injunction, return of up to $50 mln
* Cargill, Morton deny allegations
By Karl Plume
March 21 Ohio filed an antitrust lawsuit against
U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc and Morton Salt Inc
on Wednesday, accusing the companies of driving up
the cost of road de-icing rock salt during the past decade.
The complaint, filed by the attorney general in Tuscarawas
County Common Pleas Court, alleges Cargill and Morton, the
state's only two rock salt miners, conspired to reduce bidding
competition and thus artificially drove up prices paid by public
entities.
Attorney General Mike DeWine said Cargill and Morton agreed
not to compete with each other's public entity rock salt
accounts and submitted intentionally losing bids to conceal the
conspiracy. A "Buy Ohio" provision enacted by the state's
lawmakers gives preference to Ohio-based products when there are
at least two bidders.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction to keep the companies from
continuing such an agreement, disgorgement of as much as $50
million in ill-gotten gains and fees and court costs.
Cargill, one of the leading producers of rock salt in North
America, denied the allegations.
"The state's own report from 2011, by its Inspector General,
doesn't support the allegations," said Cargill spokesman Mark
Klein. "As the inspector general said in its report, it 'did not
find evidence that (Cargill and Morton) communicated on salt
bids.'
"That same year, Erie County, for itself and several other
entities in Ohio, sued Cargill in Erie County making similar
allegations and that lawsuit has been dismissed with prejudice,"
Klein said.
Morton Salt, a unit of German chemical and minerals company
K+S AG, also denied the allegations, calling the
lawsuit "baseless and not supported by the facts."