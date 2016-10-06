NEW YORK Oct 6 Cargill Inc has launched lines of sweeteners and sunflower oil certified as not genetically modified, or non-GMO, the company said on Thursday, the latest in a trend of food companies moving towards ingredients perceived as more natural.

The global commodities trader is now offering commercial-scale cane sugar and erythritol products as well as sunflower oil that have been certified as non-GMO, it said in a statement.

"Consumer demand for non-GMO food and beverages is growing, and Cargill is responding," Mike Wagner, Managing Director for Cargill Starches and Sweeteners North America, said in the statement.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)