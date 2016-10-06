Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.
NEW YORK Oct 6 Cargill Inc has launched lines of sweeteners and sunflower oil certified as not genetically modified, or non-GMO, the company said on Thursday, the latest in a trend of food companies moving towards ingredients perceived as more natural.
The global commodities trader is now offering commercial-scale cane sugar and erythritol products as well as sunflower oil that have been certified as non-GMO, it said in a statement.
"Consumer demand for non-GMO food and beverages is growing, and Cargill is responding," Mike Wagner, Managing Director for Cargill Starches and Sweeteners North America, said in the statement.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
