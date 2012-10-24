Oct 24 Cargill Inc on Wednesday sold $450 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $350 million. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CARGILL AMT $450 MLN COUPON 4.1 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.811 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.111 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/29/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A