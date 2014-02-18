Feb 18 Agribusiness giant Cargill Inc canceled the first shift at its pork processing plant in Ottumwa, Iowa on Tuesday due to a water main break overnight in the city, the company said.

The water main has been repaired and the plant will run a second shift on Tuesday. The plant also plans to operate on Saturday, said Cargill spokesman Michael Martin.

The Ottumwa, Iowa plant processes 18,000 to 19,000 head of hogs daily and employs 2,400 people.