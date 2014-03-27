(Adds earlier closure of carbon emissions and renewable energy
businesses)
By David Sheppard
LONDON, March 27 Cargill Inc will stop trading
coal and dealing in gas and power in Europe, the global
commodities giant said, becoming the first traditional
commodities trading firm to step away from a sector hard-hit by
falling margins.
Privately held Cargill, which employs 140,000 people in 65
countries, said its Geneva-based Energy, Transportation and
Metals (ETM) division would close the businesses following a
review that identified few opportunities in those sectors.
"Significant changes in the coal and European power and gas
markets have led Cargill ETM to withdraw from these two
sectors," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
"These changes come after a thorough review of its strategy
to offer distinctive, long-term value to its customers."
The firm said separately it was combining its global sugar
trading activities with Brazilian firm Copersucar in a new joint
venture to be led by Ivo Sarjanovic, the head of Cargill's sugar
business. The move will create one of the world's largest
traders of the sweetener.
Last month Cargill was reported to have lost $100
million-plus in U.S. energy markets due to a wrong-way trade
during the bitter cold snap at the start of this year. Cargill's
head of physical trading at its North American thermal energy
arm left the firm in February.
A spokesman for the company said the decision to close the
desks was not related to the North American trading loss. He
added that the total number of people affected by the closures
would be "less than 50", and that many would be redeployed in
other Cargill ETM businesses.
Cargill will continue to trade oil, petrochemicals, iron ore
and steel, ocean freight and North American gas and power, the
statement said.
FIRST OF TRADITIONAL TRADERS
Cargill's European gas and power trading was centred in
Geneva, while the coal operation was also conducted from offices
in North America and Singapore.
A spokesman said Cargill had also closed its carbon
emissions trading and renewable energy businesses but could not
confirm when its activities in those areas had ceased.
Many banks have already stripped back their European power
and gas desks in recent years, but the announcement from the
Minneapolis-based firm marks the first time a traditional
commodities trader has pulled out.
JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Barclays
, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan
Stanley have all either reduced or closed their European
power and gas trading units.
Coal trading has been hard hit by plunging prices due to a
supply glut. On Thursday, Glencore Xstrata said it
would suspend operations at its Ravensworth underground coal
mine in Australia, which was no longer financially viable.
Cargill is one of the world's largest commodity traders, and
its focus has historically been on grains and agricultural
markets, rather than energy. It is the "C" of the so-called ABCD
firms that dominate agricultural commodities and include Archer
Daniels Midland, Bunge and Louis Dreyfus.
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein and Michael Szabo;
editing by Keiron Henderson and Jane Baird)