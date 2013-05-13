May 13 An electrical failure last week forced agribusiness company Cargill Inc to reduce corn milling operations at a major processing plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a company website.

Workers were repairing a "massive centrifuge" over the weekend after its failure late on Wednesday reduced the corn grind at the sweetener and syrup maker, the website said.

"Once that piece of equipment is repaired we will increase to 90,000 bushels per day from our current 30,000 pace," the statement said.

A company spokesperson did not immediately return requests for comment or details.

The processor in the second largest city in the No. 1 corn growing state was closed for grain deliveries on Friday.

Still, due to reduced corn supplies after last summer's drought, the processor was bidding for the yellow grain at the highest levels in 11 months, Reuters data shows. (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)