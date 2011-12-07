* Dog food produced by Cargill's plant at Lecompte, La.

* No illnesses have been reported

Dec 7 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Incsaid it was voluntarily recalling a year's output of dog food under the brands River Run and Marksman due to high levels of aflatoxin.

The dog food was manufactured at Cargill's Lecompte, Louisiana, plant from Dec. 1, 2010, to Dec. 1, 2011 and distributed in 13 states and two territories: Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Hawaii, Florida, California, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"No illnesses have been reported in association with these products to date, and no other Cargill Animal Nutrition pet food products are involved in this recall," Cargill said in a statement.

Aflatoxin, a toxic substance that can cause liver failure and even death in dogs, is often found as a by-product of a corn fungus. The fungus tends to develop on crops during years of severe heat and drought and is most commonly found in the southern United States.

At least 76 dogs were believed to have died in the United States in 2006 after eating aflatoxin-infected food produced by Diamond Pet Foods. List of recalled products on Cargill's web site: