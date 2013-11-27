BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Nov 27 U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc said on Wednesday it recalled two of its poultry feeds due to incorrect levels of calcium, a feed additive to promote bone growth.
Cargill's Nutrena NatureWise poultry feeds were manufactured between May 1 and Nov. 21 at its facilities in Flora, Illinois; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Abilene, Texas; and Mineola, Texas.
Products were sold under the names NatureWise Meatbird NatureWise Chick Starter Grower in 40-lb or 50-lb bags.
Details of the recall are available at www.cargill.com/feed/poultry-feed-recall
* CEO Earl Austin's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $3.05 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pesv1D Further company coverage: