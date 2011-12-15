LONDON Dec 15 Cargill Inc. has cut 125 jobs worldwide from its energy, transportation and metals operations and merged its European and U.S. power, gas, and coal trading divisions, sources close to the company said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that as a result of the internal structural changes there have been some personnel changes which will affect around 125 employees in our Energy, Transportation and Metals operations around the world," a Cargill spokesman said.

The moves follow Cargill's announcement on Dec. 2 that it would cut its workforce of 138,000 by 2,000 over the next six months.

Cargill will keep the split in its energy business between oil and non-oil with a global non-oil division made up of coal, gas, power and carbon trading and headed by Frank Rivendal, formerly head of power and gas in the U.S. for Cargill.

"Broadly speaking, the big changes are over and very few have been fired so far but there may be a few more job cuts," one source said.