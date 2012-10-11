Oct 11 Giant agribusiness firm Cargill Inc
said on Thursday that quarterly earnings rose
strongly, with all five of its main business segments
contributing, but cautioned that the impact of the worst U.S.
drought in a half century was still unfolding.
Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest
privately held corporations, reported net earnings of $975
million for the first quarter of fiscal 2013 ended Aug. 31,
versus $236 million for the same quarter a year ago. The
earnings compared with $73 million in profit for the March-May
quarter, the lowest quarterly earnings for the company since
1991.
Revenues for the first quarter were $33.8 billion compared
with $34.6 billion in the year-earlier period, the company said
in a statement.