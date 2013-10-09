Peru seeks more international aid to cope with extreme floods
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
CHICAGO Oct 9 Giant U.S. agribusiness concern Cargill Inc on Wednesday reported a 41 percent drop in quarterly profits as the lingering effects of the 2012 severe drought in the United States reduced grain-handling opportunities.
Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held corporations and a top commodities trader, reported $571 million in net earnings for the first quarter ended Aug. 31, down from last year's record quarter of $975 million.
First-quarter revenues of $33.8 billion matched the year-ago period.
* Peru to auction reconstruction contracts in August or September
SYDNEY, April 1 Tens of thousands of Australians were stranded by floodwaters on Saturday after the remnants of a powerful cyclone swept along the country's east coast, cutting roads, destroying bridges and killing two people.
March 31 Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it will shut its Aurora, Illinois, plant, costing about 800 employees their jobs as the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker shifts production to other U.S. facilities.