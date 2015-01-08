UPDATE 6-Oil up on drop in U.S. petroleum stocks, possible OPEC cut extension
* Libya production hits 800,000 bpd -National Oil Corp (Adds U.S. energy figures, more quotes; updates prices; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
Jan 8 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 41 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday as a record-large U.S. harvest lowered grain prices and boosted both domestic and export demand while bolstering margins on meat sales.
The privately held company, based in Minnesota, reported net earnings of $784 million for the second quarter ended Nov. 30, up from $556 million a year earlier.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $30.3 billion from $32.9 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SAO PAULO, May 10 Petróleo Brasileiro SA proposed including a Texas refinery and a stake in an African oil exploration venture into a list of assets that Brazil's state-controlled oil company has put up for sale by the end of next year.