Aug 6 Cargill Inc on Thursday became
By Karl Plume
Aug 6 Cargill Inc on Thursday became
the latest large agribusiness to report disappointing quarterly
results as one-time charges and slowing economies in key
emerging markets stung the privately held global commodities
trader.
Minnesota-based Cargill said it lost a net $51 million in
the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31, compared with a profit
of $376 million a year earlier. The year-earlier profit was
revised downward from $424 million as the company corrected a
charge tied to a Venezuelan currency devaluation.
Revenue fell 22 percent to $28.4 billion from $36.2
billion.
Agribusiness rivals Archer Daniels Midland Co and
Bunge Ltd each reported weaker-than-expected results in
the past week, despite massive U.S. harvests last year that
increased the volume of available grain for the companies to
transport, process and store.
The companies, along with Louis Dreyfus Corp,
make up the "ABCDs" that dominate global agricultural trade.
Cargill's origination and processing unit profit lagged the
year-earlier quarter as large global crop stockpiles limited
price volatility and reduced trading opportunities for moving
commodities from plentiful regions to areas of scarcity.
The segment was also stung by slow farmer selling in South
America and weak results in Ukraine, where a processing plant
was evacuated last year after being taken by armed insurgents,
Cargill said.
High North American beef prices relative to other meats hurt
Cargill's animal nutrition and protein segment in the quarter
while an economic slowdown in emerging markets led to lower
earnings in its food and ingredients unit.
But the 150-year-old company defended its investments in
less stable regions of the world and said it has a history of
rising to challenges.
"We're working against a socioeconomic environment that
isn't all that conducive to our business model, but we're fine
with that," Chief Financial Officer Marcel Smits said in an
interview.
"We don't live from quarter to quarter as a private company.
At some point in time the markets will turn and we've got to
make we're positioned well."
One-time charges taken in the fourth quarter included asset
impairment related to Cargill's internal resource planning
system and another charge tied to the drop in value of
Venezuela's currency.
Smits said the worst of Cargill's pain from the plummeting
bolivar was behind it.
The company's industrial and financial services segment was
a bright spot, turning in a higher year-on-year quarterly profit
on good bets on the tumbling crude oil market.
