CHICAGO Oct 7 Global commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 20 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, supported by strong results from its grain and oilseed origination and processing unit.

The privately held company, based in Minnesota, reported net earnings of $512 million for the fiscal first quarter ending Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $425 million a year earlier.

Revenue declined 17 percent to $27.5 billion from $33.3 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume)