(Adds details, background, quote, byline)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO Oct 7 Global commodities trader Cargill
Inc effectively navigated tumbling commodities markets
and volatile currencies to turn in a 20-percent gain in
first-quarter profit, the privately held company said on
Wednesday.
The Minnesota-based company's grain and oilseed supply chain
and energy businesses were standouts in the quarter ended Aug.
31, in stark contrast with several rival agribusinesses that
have struggled in the commodities market downturn.
Cargill reported net earnings of $512 million for the fiscal
first quarter, compared with a profit of $425 million a year
earlier. Revenue declined 17 percent to $27.5 billion from $33.3
billion.
"Our team ably navigated the quarter's weather-driven
agricultural commodity markets, as well as the effects of more
volatile emerging markets, currency fluctuations and other
macroeconomic uncertainty," CEO David MacLennan said in a
release.
Cargill's origination and processing unit, which buys,
sells, stores and processes crops such as corn and soybeans, was
its largest contributor in a quarter marked by falling prices
and tepid global demand.
Soybean processing profit strengthened amid bumper crops in
North and South America, Cargill said.
Rival agribusiness Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV
last week said first-half profit fell by half due to falling
commodity prices and faltering growth in major markets such as
China and Brazil.
Archer Daniels Midland Co and Bunge Ltd,
which along with Cargill and Dreyfus are known as the "ABCD
companies" that dominate global grain trading, report results in
the coming weeks.
Results were down in Cargill's animal nutrition and protein
segment as high cattle and beef prices steered consumers to
cheaper pork and poultry. The company sold its pork business to
meat packer JBS SA this summer.
Cargill's food ingredients segment also posted lower
quarterly results, pressured by weak profits in sweeteners and
starches, which slumped amid historically low sugar prices, the
company said.
Lower operating earnings after the closure of its hedge fund
arm Black River Asset Management LLC this summer weighed on
results in Cargill's industrial and financial services segment,
only partly offsetting stronger returns in energy trading.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)