CHICAGO Jan 7 Global commodities trader Cargill
Inc on Thursday reported a 13 percent drop in
quarterly earnings before special items, citing lower prices and
weaker demand in some markets.
The privately held Minnesota-based company said the profit
for the second quarter ended Nov. 30 fell to $574 million from
$657 million a year earlier.
The results exclude gains on sales of its U.S. pork business
and 50 percent stake in a joint venture in a U.S. steel mill, as
well as an accounting charge.
Revenue declined 10 percent to $27.3 billion.
Net earnings rose to $1.39 billion from $784 million.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)