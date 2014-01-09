CHICAGO Jan 9 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill
Inc on Thursday reported a 36 percent rise in
quarterly profits, supported by a bigger U.S. crop harvest in
2013 that led to lower grain prices and improved meat margins.
Minneapolis-based Cargill, a top global commodities trader,
reported net earnings of $556 million for the second quarter
ended Nov. 30, up from $409 million a year ago.
Revenues totaled $32.9 billion, down 7 percent from a year
ago.
Cargill, one of the world's largest privately held
corporations, had fiscal 2013 annual revenues of $136.7 billion,
which would have placed it No. 10 on the Fortune 500 list of
publicly held companies.