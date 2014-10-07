Oct 7 Cargill Inc, a top global commodities trader, said on Tuesday its quarterly earnings fell as global grain and oilseed prices tumbled and processing volumes declined.

The privately-held company, based in Minnesota, reported net earnings of $425 million in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, down 26 percent from $571 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 2 percent to $33.3 billion, from $33.8 billion a year earlier.