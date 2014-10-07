GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
Oct 7 Cargill Inc, a top global commodities trader, said on Tuesday its quarterly earnings fell as global grain and oilseed prices tumbled and processing volumes declined.
The privately-held company, based in Minnesota, reported net earnings of $425 million in the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31, down 26 percent from $571 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 2 percent to $33.3 billion, from $33.8 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by W Simon)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.