By Karl Plume
April 7 U.S. agricultural commodities trader
Cargill Inc on Thursday reported a rise in
third-quarter profit on stronger results in food ingredients and
grain handling but warned about headwinds from oversupplied
grain markets and low commodity prices.
The privately held company is exiting lower-margin
operations including its U.S. pork business and expanding deeper
into food ingredients and aquaculture to capture higher margins
and capitalize on consumer trends. It is also in the midst of a
corporate restructuring.
The refocus has begun to add to the bottom line, according
to Cargill. The company did not give a detailed earnings
outlook.
Several years of expanding global production have sent world
grain stocks to historic highs and dragged prices to near
five-year lows.
"Barring weather events, we don't anticipate a near-term
improvement in market conditions for agriculture. In these kinds
of cycles, and we've been through them before, we focus on the
levers under our control," Chief Executive David MacLennan said
in a statement.
Although cheap grain allows Cargill and competitors
including Archer Daniels Midland and Bunge Ltd to
buy grain at lower prices for processing and export, low price
volatility has hurt their grain trading units.
Cargill said net earnings rose 8 percent to $459 million for
the fiscal quarter ended Feb. 29, from $425 million a year
earlier. Revenue fell 11 percent to $25.2 billion.
It said its food ingredients unit outperformed last year's
weak third quarter, noting stronger profits in edible oils,
sweeteners and other ingredients.
Origination and processing earnings also increased on good
oilseed processing margins. Higher corn exports from Cargill
facilities in Argentina after the country enacted export reforms
late last year partly offset a slowdown in U.S. shipments.
"Their origination and processing earnings have held up so
far. We are expecting weak industry fundamentals there,
particularly in oilseed processing and that might start to
impact those earnings more meaningfully in the upcoming
quarters," said Chris Johnson, analyst with Standard & Poor's.
"But at the same time, the company has made some recent
acquisitions that will start flowing into their earnings, so
that will be a bit of an offset."
Struggles in the beef business dragged down earnings in its
animal protein unit as a strong dollar dented U.S. exports while
cheap pork and poultry weakened retail demand for beef.
Industrial and financial services followed a break-even
second quarter with a loss as record-low ocean freight costs
hurt transportation results and low oil prices dented energy
trading.
