CHICAGO Aug 7 Global commodity merchant Cargill Inc is revamping its energy trading unit after two weak quarters in a row and refocusing on U.S. oil markets for a "fresh start" in fiscal 2015, a top executive said on Thursday.

Cargill was caught wrong-footed on energy positions during an exceptionally cold North American winter that triggered record volatility in energy prices. A large third-quarter loss was followed by damage control in the fourth quarter ended May 31. Energy trading was a factor behind a 12 percent decline in net earnings for the fiscal 2014 fourth quarter.

The Minnesota-based company has already admitted quitting coal and European power and energy markets and is also shedding staff after losses earlier this year, even as Wall Street traders cashed in on energy positions during the polar vortex.

"We had a position on that went against us and we lost a significant amount of money. That led to a good reevaluation of where we play in energy, where we can contribute to customers and where we have good profitability," Chief Financial Officer Marcel Smits said in an interview.

Cargill lost at least $100 million in the trades, according to an industry publication.

"We have exited a number of energy markets and we have made some limited management changes. We have made sure as we went through the fourth quarter we took all the charges for the restructuring and the unwinding of positions to set ourselves up for a fresh start in the new year," he said.

Cargill's focus will be in trading and merchandising crude oil, petroleum products and derivatives, and North American power and natural gas.

The strategy shift and expected revenue growth in Cargill's core grain and oilseeds business, as bumper North American crops arrive this autumn, fueled optimism that the company can recover from a weak fiscal 2014.

CURRENCY HURT, TOO

On Thursday, Cargill reported net earnings of $424 million for the quarter ended May 31. That was down 12 percent from $483 million in the year-ago quarter, partly due to a loss stemming from the drop in value of Venezuela's currency.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $36.2 billion from $35.4 billion a year earlier.

Full fiscal 2014 earnings fell 19 percent to $1.87 billion while revenue slipped 1 percent to $134.9 billion.

Cargill was stung by elevated rail shipping costs and railcar shortages in the northern U.S. Plains states, which have similarly impacted rival agribusinesses Archer Daniels Midland Co and Bunge Ltd.

All three say they are better prepared for the rail challenges this year as North American farmers prepare for a second consecutive bumper harvest.

Rail carriers have struggled to recover from winter service delays caused by harsh weather as demand for shipping oil by rail has soared.

"We're not counting on a repeat performance of last winter," Smits said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Richard Chang)